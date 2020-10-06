Horoscopes: Oct. 6

“Words have no wings but they can fly a thousand miles.” This proverb was true long ago, and even more true in a post-internet world. This Gemini moon warns us to be mindful of gossip and extra careful about social media posts and the like. Favored are the sorts of conversations that keep things upbeat and breezy.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 6). You’ll stumble onto happiness by simply going where you’re needed and believing, when you get there, that you have and are more than enough to make things better. Honest people are drawn to you. Relationships thrive under your watch. A fortuitous exchange in December begins a new trajectory. Pisces and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 4, 44, 41 and 16.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Unfortunately, sometimes groups bring out the worst in people. They can gang up against those they perceive as weaker. There’s someone that the others are discounting. You’ll listen carefully to what this person has to say.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Beware of those who speak like they have the key to all knowledge. Most likely, they are clueless, as there is no such key. Those who know a lot are usually humbled by what they’ve learned.