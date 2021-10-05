Horoscopes: Oct. 5

For a downgraded planet in the outfield of our solar system, Pluto has larger psychic weight than his mass. Events of destruction and rebirth are covered in the Plutonian realm. The current exploration of Capricorn focuses Pluto on our power structures and how we work them. New insights and approaches are coming soon.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Does it seem like your loved ones think of you as a genie in their service? They’ll make requests; resist fulfilling these orders in a way that seems magic and immediate, or they’ll just keep asking.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). When you feel yourself competing, something may be off. This may not be the right group for you. Those who truly appreciate what you bring to the table won’t ask you to compete for your spot.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’ll be in a position to plan a meeting, party, vacation or project. Make it easy on yourself. The two factors to get right are the location and the invite list. The fewer people involved, the better.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). To contrive for self-advantage is the folly of children. The individual is usually best served within a thriving group. You’ll work toward making the group great and be lifted along with it.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). All the birds in the flock will fly accordingly; not so in the human flock. Not everyone in the group feels like they belong there. When they begin an activity, it will take a minute to get in sync. Be patient.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You are not materialistic, though you like nice things. The reason you want to improve your environment is so people will feel more comfortable in it. People are always more important than things.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The most valuable books in the store are sometimes sealed in packages so only the buyer can look inside. Being the wondrous mystery you are, you’ll apply the principle to good effect.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The unknown is scary, but once it is known, it won’t be the least bit frightening. So hope for the best and step forward just like hundreds have done before you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Everything you build will start with a foundation and this takes time to get right. Positioning is everything. Test the soil. Consider the light. Try it a few different ways. Take your time and get this important decision right.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). When the action is rewarding in and of itself, you don’t have to worry about making the commitment. Volunteering is safe now. You’re not likely to obligate yourself into anything unexpected.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You have the best kind of creativity right now. It doesn’t have to do with singing, painting or dancing now; it’s really just an attitude you bring to everything you do.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It’s a theme that will come up at least three times today: There’s more than meets the eye. People will surprise you, work will challenge you and ordinary errands will delight you.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 5). You are not really trying to command respect and influence others, but it’s what happens as you take care of your people and do what’s necessary for the group to thrive. Your professional status rises. The end of the year brings much love and celebration. Something you made will have a life of its own — a joy to watch. Aries and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 19, 2, 22 and 16.
