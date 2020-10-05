Horoscopes: Oct. 5

Even on this day of three lucky lunar trines, you cannot turn the tides in your favor. The moon handles the tides, and none will sway her agenda. What you can do is observe the tides and align things in such a way to use their momentum to serve your purposes. With the mighty ocean doing your bidding, your granted wishes wash up on the shore.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 5). The events of this year seem designed to help you be your best by finding your strength, tapping it and controlling it. You’ll have money to invest in a person, company or mission you believe in. You will not be repaid directly for this, but it will bring enormous good fortune and opportunity from unexpected directions. Scorpio and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 7, 12, 40 and 1.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). What needs to happen will happen. You won’t have to force it. You won’t have to arrange it, invite it, manipulate it or even think about it at all. It will naturally go your way today, and you couldn’t stop it even if you wanted to.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). When people are nice to you, you assume that it’s just the way they are with everyone. You don’t typically stop to think, “What do they want from me?” although, today, that wouldn’t be a bad thing to privately consider.