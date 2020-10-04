Horoscopes: Oct. 4

The dwarf planet Pluto was stripped of planetary status, not for his diminutive size but because he was not alone in it. As we saw deeper into the mysterious Kuiper Belt, it became clear that Pluto, while smaller than other planets in our solar system, is typically sized for asteroidlike bodies beyond Neptune. What can you rename and reframe today?

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 4). Powered by realistic views, you’ll make great things happen. Instead of wishing, you’ll do what you can do to create the best likelihood of a desired outcome. This season brings the healing of a broken relationship. Also, a mystery will be solved. Treasured friendships lead you to new places. December rains money. Aries and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 10, 3, 33 and 38.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The best problems are the ones that come up time and again. If you’re game, those are the ones that give you the chance at growth and, ultimately, mastery.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’re intrigued by unlikely pairings. People’s attractions can seem mysterious indeed and then suddenly seem so obvious that it could be no other way. You’ll be a part of such a pairing.