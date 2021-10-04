Horoscopes: Oct. 4

The moon in the sign of transformation reminds us that change requires energy. Make it easy for people to contribute, fuel and support you. Keep friends informed. Talk about what you want. Invite the unseen forces of nature and heaven, the mystical deities and anyone else you can think of. What is the right amount of help? All the help you can get.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). A fanciful focus on your story will work for you. What is the kinder, gentler way of viewing your past? Much good can be accomplished by lightening your psychic load.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Tell people how they can delight you. Let them know what you’re dealing with. Follow up with the referrals of friends. An issue will be resolved with the help of a skilled practitioner.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Responsibility and obligation will come readily to you, so you don’t have to seek or volunteer for it. Just because you know you can handle it doesn’t mean you should. Protect your spare time.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ll accomplish more in a group. The trick is in setting an intention everyone can get behind. Otherwise, projects will devolve into a battle of wills. Take hold of the situation; you’re the one who can.