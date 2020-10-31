 Skip to main content
Horoscopes: Oct. 31
Holiday Mathis

Not since 1944 has there been a blue moon on Halloween. The fullness of this opportunity opens in the heart of Halloween itself — an opportunity to be whoever you want to be. Unlike most of life’s casting calls, in which other people hand you roles, Halloween is a self-casting opportunity. All you have to do is claim the role and it’s yours.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 31). You really do have extraordinary powers and you’ll use them to elevate your group over these six weeks. In early 2021, you’ll be attracted to interesting gambles that require you to engage your talents. Calculate the risk, make your move and enjoy a payout in March. Big promises and deals deliver in June. Pisces and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 20, 15, 12 and 4.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). TRICK: Your smile is like a secret weapon. You can use it to disarm, invite, persuade, reward and even punish. TREAT: Someone entrusts you with excellent intel.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). TRICK: People are afraid of taking responsibility because they fear it will limit their freedom. You sign up and find that you get more privileges because of it. TREAT: You’ll take advantage of this tonight.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). TRICK: The obvious route leads somewhere completely unexpected. TREAT: You have a sixth sense about choosing the path that will, in the end, prove the most delightful.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). TRICK: You let people know what they can expect from you, all the while intending to give something different, better and more. TREAT: Delivering beyond expectation nets you a sweet opportunity.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). TRICK: You care nothing about being the favorite, getting the most attention or cultivating a stellar reputation. You’re in it for something else. TREAT: People admire you anyway, despite your indifference to approval.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). TRICK: You give a compliment like a pro. Your secret is that you really mean it. TREAT: People gravitate to you. More than one will compete for your attention and favoritism.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). TRICK: You simply work harder to fulfill the aesthetic ideal you’re going for. TREAT: Your attention to detail will pay off; you’ll get exactly your desired response.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). TRICK: You treat the night like it’s a game of chicken and will prove yourself braver and more willing to risk than the others. TREAT: To the victor go the spoils.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). TRICK: In your playfulness, you’re able to find people’s fears and buttons and then tap them, ever so slightly, for a fun adrenaline rush. TREAT: You get the pleasure (and the picture!) of their reaction

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). TRICK: You act like the leader, and then you become it. TREAT: You’ll have the satisfaction of knowing that things would have devolved into chaos if it weren’t for your following through with an impulse to take charge.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). TRICK: Your attention is so sweet and more addicting than sugar, candy or the adrenaline rush that comes from being spooked. TREAT: Today’s attractions will be mutual.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). TRICK: You’ll stack your schedule with the activities and people you love so that your chances of ending up somewhere you don’t want to be and in bad company are absolutely nil. TREAT: This will be a near-perfect night.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

