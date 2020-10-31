Horoscopes: Oct. 31

Not since 1944 has there been a blue moon on Halloween. The fullness of this opportunity opens in the heart of Halloween itself — an opportunity to be whoever you want to be. Unlike most of life’s casting calls, in which other people hand you roles, Halloween is a self-casting opportunity. All you have to do is claim the role and it’s yours.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 31). You really do have extraordinary powers and you’ll use them to elevate your group over these six weeks. In early 2021, you’ll be attracted to interesting gambles that require you to engage your talents. Calculate the risk, make your move and enjoy a payout in March. Big promises and deals deliver in June. Pisces and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 20, 15, 12 and 4.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). TRICK: Your smile is like a secret weapon. You can use it to disarm, invite, persuade, reward and even punish. TREAT: Someone entrusts you with excellent intel.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). TRICK: People are afraid of taking responsibility because they fear it will limit their freedom. You sign up and find that you get more privileges because of it. TREAT: You’ll take advantage of this tonight.