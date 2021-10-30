Horoscopes: Oct. 30

No one really needs to be reminded that stealing is bad and truth-telling is good, but the planets do it anyway today in the form of a cosmic melodrama, complete with a predictable moral lesson. This hammy conflict is the opening act to the Mars entrance to Scorpio, which will provide a higher grade of intrigue and artistry in the days to come.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Emotions coming from a primitive brain space are every bit as valid as anything reasonable your intellect poses. Today’s best decision is rooted in a raw feeling.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Everyone has to do their own exercising, growing or learning. You’ll have a full plate in that regard today, so why not let someone pitch in on one of the many other things they can help you with.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The playing that is literally supposed to be fun and games can, in reality, be quite difficult. It takes practice to play well. The ones who do it a lot tend to be better at it. Those are the people to surround yourself with now.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ll benefit from knowing the motives of others and you’ll easily figure them out now, too, especially if that someone is a child or has the emotional maturity of one.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Why struggle for success in a realm you don’t enjoy? Go where your talent lies, and thrive. You’ve valuable skills that others would be hard-pressed to replicate. Focus there, and collect your prize.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Being a creative person, you’ll risk playing the fool and being wrong if it gets you closer to making something with the potential to inspire or entertain. Much goes down in the name of getting a laugh.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). A difficult circumstance won’t last. Don’t try to remedy it. Without your involvement, it will recede with the tides — be swept into another realm of responsibility, proving it was never really yours to solve.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When your mind and heart are fully expanded, there is no such thing as “better than” or “less than.” Everyone is equal and different. It’s all a matter of finding the best fit for you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Avoidance won’t work, and resistance will prove futile, but you might be able to outsmart the problem. Try treating the trouble as if it were an advantage and suddenly you will actually see the advantage that is truly there.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You could go to all the same places, read the same literature and eat the same food — you would still be different from your friend/sibling/partner. Make an effort to be with those who celebrate your uniqueness.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You are passionate about human rights, which include the right for others to believe differently from the way you do. If you still want to exercise powers of persuasion, you need nothing other than to live as a shining example.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’ve heard assessments and opinions, and now it’s time to forget all that. If you can approach without preconceived opinions and prejudice, you’ll be the one to see the brilliant answer that everyone else is missing.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 30). You’ll enjoy defying expectation and playing with perception to create a sense of wonder around you. Your magic will draw fans in both your professional and personal realm. You’ll obtain new tools to make life easier. You’ll also be training others, one of the many ways you’ll build your legacy. Sagittarius and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 11, 4, 1, 38 and 16.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail.

