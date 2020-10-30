Horoscopes: Oct. 30

The leader who gives orders but doesn’t know what’s entailed in taking them will ultimately be ineffective, as will the worker who can’t see how efforts fit into the big picture and the ultimate aim. Lunar squares to Pluto and Jupiter suggest that all seek a comprehensive understanding of the situation, top to bottom, bottom to top.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 30). People first. This is your genuine inclination, and because of it, you wind up with a great deal of things that aren’t people — business, money and assets, to name a few. A relationship takes you on an emotional journey unlike any you’ve known thus far. You’ll discover talents previously untapped. Sagittarius and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 11, 7, 1, 4 and 47.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It is easy to notice and avoid the dangers that come in the form of bad ideas, oppressive forces and general trouble. What’s hard to avoid (and, therefore, more dangerous) are the seductions and temptations of daily life.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). New people need much more attention in order to feel comfortable in a group. You will not be sorry if you go out of your way to make someone feel welcome.