Horoscopes: Oct. 3

Attention is the force of vitality. Where attention goes, so goes life. Since no one knows how long life goes, can anyone really afford to invest the mind in things that don’t show a return? Quality of experience depends on choosing quality subjects of focus. Choose them well on this, the first full day of planet love in the practical realm of Virgo.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 3). You’re an exceptional addition to the lives of others, and because of this, you’ll be welcome in so many places and hearts. You can go there without traveling and you often will as you connect and share your talents. A new project in the new year pulls together brilliant love matches and business arrangements. Sagittarius and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 7, 30, 2 and 12.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Mystery and danger go hand in hand. Because mystery is about the unknown, and there is nothing more fearsome. This will play into the allure of the day.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). When stepping into a position held by another, sometimes they say there are big shoes to fill. You’ll do this now, and the shoe size will be irrelevant because you’ll take the role in an entirely different direction.