Horoscopes: Oct. 3

Mercury and Jupiter in a social air sign trine is a reminder that, on some level, everyone longs to be understood. Few know how to go about it. To reveal more only complicates things, as does explaining yourself. Instead, seek first to understand others. In the process of getting to know them, you will be known by them.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Maybe money can’t buy happiness, but a lack of funds doesn’t come with a lot of smiles either. Do what you need to do to make yourself comfortable with the financial end of things. Communicate your needs and wishes.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Adaptability is your superpower today, and you can get used to almost anything. The question is: Which tolerable thing benefits you? Just because you can be flexible doesn’t mean you should be.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). People frequently say they wish they had started sooner. Wishes having to do with time travel are, ironically, wastes of time. Start now and you won’t have to worry about it.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’re coming to a realization about an arrangement. Your true feelings will be amplified. If you are inwardly revolting, it’s about to get very “outward” indeed.