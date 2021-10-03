 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horoscopes: Oct. 3
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Oct. 3

{{featured_button_text}}
Holiday Mathis

Mercury and Jupiter in a social air sign trine is a reminder that, on some level, everyone longs to be understood. Few know how to go about it. To reveal more only complicates things, as does explaining yourself. Instead, seek first to understand others. In the process of getting to know them, you will be known by them.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Maybe money can’t buy happiness, but a lack of funds doesn’t come with a lot of smiles either. Do what you need to do to make yourself comfortable with the financial end of things. Communicate your needs and wishes.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Adaptability is your superpower today, and you can get used to almost anything. The question is: Which tolerable thing benefits you? Just because you can be flexible doesn’t mean you should be.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). People frequently say they wish they had started sooner. Wishes having to do with time travel are, ironically, wastes of time. Start now and you won’t have to worry about it.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’re coming to a realization about an arrangement. Your true feelings will be amplified. If you are inwardly revolting, it’s about to get very “outward” indeed.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Anyone can express tenderness when it’s obviously the expected tone. Tenderness expressed when it doesn’t need to be will stand out in the best way. Your tender heart will give and receive.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You will be extremely transparent. Your face will betray your heart’s confidence, telling people what you mean to keep to yourself. This could liberate you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Consciously or not, you tend toward relationships with people who are different from you. This benefits you in many ways. It broadens your awareness and gives you access to new resources.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The person who makes you laugh isn’t the same one as the person you go to for favors. Both are necessary in your network, which is becoming vast and varied.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Understanding your own motives will lead to a change in your goals. The one you decide to pursue will bring you skills, friends and joy beyond expectation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Writer Henry Adams said, “Friends are born, not made.” Whether or not you agree, you’ll soon meet someone with whom you have an instantaneous connection.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Handle complex problems; you have the mind for it. As for the resources, though they might not be available at this very second, they will magically come to hand once the plan is in motion.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You are loyal and protective. Today you’ll be on guard against anyone who dares to move in on your territory. And for those who have gained your trust, your world will be wide open.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 3). Cosmic forces conspire to concoct a love potion. Crushes intensify; affection grows. You’ll keep your light shining bright by going where its radiance is celebrated. You’ll get a lucky break, and your talent will be put to use, earning you more money than you anticipated! Family credits your support for their success. Virgo and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 3, 22, 5 and 14.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Many Americans still look to their parents when it comes to home improvement

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: Sept. 30
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Sept. 30

Thinking from your appetites is the most natural thing in the world, and so are the harsh consequences that follow overindulgence. Thinking fr…

Horoscopes: Oct. 1
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Oct. 1

The worthiest practices develop your ability to control your own energy. Your energy animates everything about your personhood, including your…

Horoscopes: Sept. 27
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Sept. 27

Mercury’s retrograde in the sign of partnership begins with a drop of awareness about the nature of the arrangement. Most relationships are ru…

Horoscopes: Sept. 29
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Sept. 29

The trine of Venus and Neptune in visionary water signs is a call to integrate the third eye, which is not a sense unique to an elite group of…

Horoscopes: Sept. 28
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Sept. 28

Have you ever told yourself what you wanted to dream about before you drifted off to the land of sleep? Have you put your wish into a penny an…

Horoscopes: Sept. 26
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Sept. 26

Of all the retrogrades in all the solar systems in all the galaxies, the Mercury retrograde gets the most press. Perhaps it’s because there’s …

Horoscopes: Oct. 2
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Oct. 2

What the moon says, as she opposes and antagonizes along her merry path, is thatthings won’t stay the same because they can’t. Life is a swing…

Horoscopes: Sept. 25
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Sept. 25

The intent of words is often in conflict with their literal meaning, which matters a little today and a lot tomorrow. Listening better will be…

Horoscopes: Sept. 24
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Sept. 24

The moon, Venus and Uranus do little for impulse control. When it seems that short-sightedness and self-centeredness are ever-present, conside…

Horoscopes: Sept. 23
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Sept. 23

As we glide into Libra season, we are reminded that Libra is the only inanimate image in the zodiac, scales of justice that stand alone, nary …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News