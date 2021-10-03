Horoscopes: Oct. 3

Mercury and Jupiter in a social air sign trine is a reminder that, on some level, everyone longs to be understood. Few know how to go about it. To reveal more only complicates things, as does explaining yourself. Instead, seek first to understand others. In the process of getting to know them, you will be known by them.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Maybe money can’t buy happiness, but a lack of funds doesn’t come with a lot of smiles either. Do what you need to do to make yourself comfortable with the financial end of things. Communicate your needs and wishes.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Adaptability is your superpower today, and you can get used to almost anything. The question is: Which tolerable thing benefits you? Just because you can be flexible doesn’t mean you should be.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). People frequently say they wish they had started sooner. Wishes having to do with time travel are, ironically, wastes of time. Start now and you won’t have to worry about it.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’re coming to a realization about an arrangement. Your true feelings will be amplified. If you are inwardly revolting, it’s about to get very “outward” indeed.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Anyone can express tenderness when it’s obviously the expected tone. Tenderness expressed when it doesn’t need to be will stand out in the best way. Your tender heart will give and receive.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You will be extremely transparent. Your face will betray your heart’s confidence, telling people what you mean to keep to yourself. This could liberate you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Consciously or not, you tend toward relationships with people who are different from you. This benefits you in many ways. It broadens your awareness and gives you access to new resources.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The person who makes you laugh isn’t the same one as the person you go to for favors. Both are necessary in your network, which is becoming vast and varied.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Understanding your own motives will lead to a change in your goals. The one you decide to pursue will bring you skills, friends and joy beyond expectation.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Writer Henry Adams said, “Friends are born, not made.” Whether or not you agree, you’ll soon meet someone with whom you have an instantaneous connection.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Handle complex problems; you have the mind for it. As for the resources, though they might not be available at this very second, they will magically come to hand once the plan is in motion.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You are loyal and protective. Today you’ll be on guard against anyone who dares to move in on your territory. And for those who have gained your trust, your world will be wide open.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 3). Cosmic forces conspire to concoct a love potion. Crushes intensify; affection grows. You’ll keep your light shining bright by going where its radiance is celebrated. You’ll get a lucky break, and your talent will be put to use, earning you more money than you anticipated! Family credits your support for their success. Virgo and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 3, 22, 5 and 14.
