Horoscopes: Oct. 29

With almost two weeks left of the Mercury retrograde, it’s a good time to remember that as sophisticated as we may be, we are still animals using words that only scratch the surface of what we are communicating. Messages behind the words are often concealed from others (and from ourselves!) in the name of social grace and order.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 29). When you were younger you sought the shiny prize, though you’ve long since realized that the real riches are good relationships, cultivated with care. Now, in addition to the shiny prize, you’ll reap the benefit of your habitual pattern of thoughtfulness, attentiveness and tenderness. Great joy flows through your days. Virgo and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 10, 33, 21 and 36.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Because you listen and try to understand the other person’s point of view, arguments can bring you closer together. The relationship gets better because you know each other better.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You love security as much as anyone, and yet, today, you’re feeling restless and bold enough to give some of that up for a thrill, some solid entertainment or a chance at the big prize.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’ve been slowly getting to know someone for a while now. Yet, when you think about this person, there are still more questions than answers. It’s a good place to be. Curiosity is just what the relationship needs.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). While you may be having a deeply moving experience of joy, there is part of you that cannot fully accept and revel in this unless you know that another person is in it with you. Is it too early to reveal your feelings?
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ve been known to be overcome by fits of fatalism, though you’re stronger now. You may still have that thought, every once in a while, that things won’t go your way again. But you’ll battle the idea and win.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The proverb suggests, “Pride goeth before a fall.” You can avoid the fall by checking the pride. Carefully estimate the elements and humbly assess your ability to navigate them.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Caring too much, doing too much and giving too much knocks you off your game. Balance is always a stronger position. Whatever you can do to move toward balance will be a move toward strength.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). A loving person is attuned to your feelings and responsive to your needs. That’s the baseline for what to expect from your inner circle. If that line is not being toed, then it’s something to either address or move on from.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There is no such thing as a “casual invitation” today. Oh, the opportunity may be delivered with nonchalance, but you can be certain that it’s as significant as anything altering the course of destiny.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). This pile of work in front of you isn’t pretty right now and won’t be later either. Its best look is “gone.” Start with what interests you, and you’ll gain the energy necessary to tackle what doesn’t.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Most traps are invisible and yet they hold as powerfully as physical constraints. No one likes to feel like they are being held against their will. But is this really the case? Test it. What happens when you break free?
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You don’t give yourself enough credit. If you’re not going to do it for you, do it for the ones who need you. Because, believe it or not, you’re the model that someone else is following closely.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!