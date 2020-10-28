Horoscopes: Oct. 28

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Relationships, like time, are always moving forward. So don’t be surprised if the thing that worked three months or three years ago will work differently now, or won’t work at all. This is an invitation to get creative.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’re ditching the guided tour and striking out on your own. After all, who can tell you what you’re interested in? Not even you, but you’ll know it when you see it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). What you give is exceptionally valuable, and yet, as it can go in the extremely high-end places, the price tag reflecting that value isn’t attached. One has to know to know. If they don’t know, they don’t belong in the shop.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Leave yourself room for flexibility. Knowing what you are willing and not willing to do is tricky because it constantly changes depending on who is asking, the convenience of the ask and other variables in the moment.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Some problems need to be approached as you would a garden. You pay attention for a short while — seed, weed, trim — and then you leave it to do what it will until your next visit.