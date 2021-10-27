Horoscopes: Oct. 27

Art has a unique power to elevate the spirit and put us in touch with the ineffable. It is also a time-traveling machine. Witnessing art, we participate in a dialogue of the ages. The Cancer moon and Scorpio sun swish into a swirl of appreciation for mediums that touch the soul and lift intentions.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There’s pressure to show your work before you know if it’s ready. The urgency here is manufactured. Honor your feelings on the matter. Know why you’re doing a thing before you do it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It’s said that nothing is inherently boring except the mind that would deem it so. However, you have abundant inner resources and still, if you’re being honest, the scene fails to stimulate their usage. An exit will remedy all.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your quick reflexes and talent for catching and handling problems in their infancy state will make people dependent on you. To avoid the constant pressure of adapting to life’s exigencies, don’t be so readily available.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Others might mistake your humble reserve for shyness, but in fact you do not lack confidence at all. It takes you time to warm up to new situations because you have the proper amount of respect for them.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). No need to minimize or deny experiences. You’re entitled to your version of the story and you get to frame it however you want. The place to be honest is in the safety of a private journal.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It’s a traffic jam-like situation. Inching along feels hopeless, but movement, even if it’s only a few inches at a time, is still movement. Relax and listen to life’s music. You’ll get there eventually.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You use your time differently from the way people around you do. You’re on different paths, neither of which is inherently better in any way other than fit. Do what suits you and you will be successful.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You appreciate the historic building, the old bridge and the ancient treasure — proof that mortal hands can create immortal achievements, or at least very lasting ones. You’ll work toward goals beyond you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your mind works in images. You may find yourself doing the opposite of what you tell yourself to do. Take it as a cue to stop telling yourself and instead picture the desired behavior.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The complaint is covering something up. Griping can be a way of bragging, getting attention, showing dominance, indicating intelligence or an array of other motives beyond expressing dissatisfaction.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You can avoid getting lost in the maze of other people’s needs by avoiding other people. That sounds drastic, but it’s temporary. Guarding blocks of solo time is crucial to your productivity.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Strangers, foreigners and fresh faces of all kinds will be interesting to you. But the most fascinating potential already exists in your realm. There’s a secret and fascinating truth inside someone who has been there all along.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 27). An unusual occurrence will stir up your scene, and you will no longer be able to continue in the old way. The new system will bring results with half the effort. You’ll spend your time on things that matter more to you. At the year’s turn, a deal or trial goes in your favor. Family celebrates a breakthrough or expansion. Libra and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 30, 1, 11 and 28.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail.

