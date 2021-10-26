Horoscopes: Oct. 26

Living lighthearted will be easy when you stay in your own business. But sticking to your plan is made challenging by people who try to enlist you in theirs. It’s a contradiction, but staying your purpose with vigilance is what allows you to be free-spirited and playful.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’re independent and will resist all help. You want to do it your way. You don’t want to be indebted. You like what you’re learning. You want to improve. And you’ll get satisfaction knowing you did it on your own.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Love hurts, but so do a lot of things that masquerade as love. There’s a power dynamic to work out. It doesn’t have to be solved in a day, but with boldness, it could be.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Convincing someone to like you, buy from you or agree to your plan will be a bit like grabbing at space. The very goal belies its aim. Build the attractive aspects up until they are undeniable and impossible to resist.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’re excellent at prioritizing. You’ll accomplish the time-sensitive job, then you’ll handle the one on the back burner and about 17 other tasks before lunch. You’re getting ahead of the rush.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You enjoy a person because of who that person is, not what they have or what they can do for you. Your lack of social agenda keeps the good vibes flowing and makes you all the more lovable.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Power move: Know your weaknesses, but spend very little time on them. You don’t need to remedy, hide or apologize for what you’re not good at. Just double down on your talents, and it all works out fine.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The adoption of better beliefs will change everything for you. And today, this will come at the perfect cost: free, or close to free. In some cases, you’ll have to drop the old belief, but that price will be a pleasure to pay.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’re clearheaded and deliberate. Even when emotions of those around you get hot and cold, creating a chaotic swirl, you’ll remain still — the calm eye of the storm.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). What you can’t overcome with sheer will or force you can overcome with something more powerful: patience. Something as soft as water can turn a mighty mountain into sand, given enough time and repetition.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The heavyweight boxing champion Gentleman Jim Corbett famously said, “You become a champion by fighting one more round.” Regardless of how you feel, when the bell rings, you’ll get up and do what you have to do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). No need to take directions too literally. The same goes for suggestions, expectations and the meaning of events. This is all up for interpretation and the looser you go with that today, the better.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There is no greater law than attraction. It keeps the planets in place and the atoms follow its rules. Attraction moves the tides and creates the diversity of life. You’ll gladly find yourself in its spell today.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 26). Risk it. You are extraordinarily lucky for the next 41 days. Your instincts will push toward teaching the young, caring for the old and being available to all with the wisdom you’ve earned in recent years. A happy moment comes in the form of birth. Also, you’ll defend something that needs your strength. Capricorn and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 30, 2, 28 and 40.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail.

