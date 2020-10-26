Horoscopes: Oct. 26

The individual mushrooms growing in a circle is a symmetrical coincidence historically attributed to fairies — that is until the botanists pointed out how the mushrooms are the fruit body of a central mycelium deep underground. The mysticism melts away, but the wonder continues. And so it goes with many ideas as Mercury leaves Scorpio.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 26). Like a ship making its way out of the fog, you are constantly moving toward greater clarity. Throughout this solar orbit, you will see those bright horizons and have success on distant shores. A financial boon provides the seed money for a daring venture. Networking and new relationships flourish in 2021. Aries and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 40, 44, 1 and 16.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your work will be elevated not by doing more of it, nor by doing it better, but by giving it better packaging and positioning it in the world so as to help people understand why what you do is important.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You have that mysterious quality that is difficult to describe, but people know it when they see it. They are attracted. It’s about confidence but also vulnerability. It takes a lot of confidence to be vulnerable.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’re in a position to state the facts. That’s what’s being asked of you. Some facts are more comfortable to state than others, but don’t let that get in the way of saying the truth.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’re never completely in charge of who’s in your world or what they do there. You’ll give of yourself and the gift gets redistributed to the ones who need you most.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your intuition will come in the form of a wish. There’s something that seems just right for you, and as you send your wish out to the universe you are also attracting it with your powerful heart magnet.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You process and appreciate life with the heart of an artist, and you’ll turn your experiences into something tangible so that others can be delighted as well.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). A distraction-free block of time seems like a real luxury these days, though it’s a luxury that you could, with a little planning, have more often. This is the first in a string of ultra-productive days.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Instead of judging things as wrong or right, try thinking more in terms of “for me” and “not for me.” This frees up energy, as it requires much less thought, as you sense immediately which category things fall into.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You will not be dealing with psychics today, and this may explain why people won’t know what you want or how to treat you until you tell them. Your clear, verbal communication will open doors.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You decide what counts as an accomplishment. It’s not for other people to tell you. If you did something small and strange that you’re none-the-less proud of, that counts. Scale doesn’t always match significance.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Institutions that support collectivist values survive on the sacrifice of individuality for the good of the group. Individual deviance from the group-focus will be suppressed. It’s nothing personal; it’s just how these things work.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You are connected to others in ways beyond comprehension. You don’t mean for people to be overly influenced by your actions but, nonetheless, what you do today will cause a chain reaction.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.
