Horoscopes: Oct. 26

The individual mushrooms growing in a circle is a symmetrical coincidence historically attributed to fairies — that is until the botanists pointed out how the mushrooms are the fruit body of a central mycelium deep underground. The mysticism melts away, but the wonder continues. And so it goes with many ideas as Mercury leaves Scorpio.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 26). Like a ship making its way out of the fog, you are constantly moving toward greater clarity. Throughout this solar orbit, you will see those bright horizons and have success on distant shores. A financial boon provides the seed money for a daring venture. Networking and new relationships flourish in 2021. Aries and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 40, 44, 1 and 16.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your work will be elevated not by doing more of it, nor by doing it better, but by giving it better packaging and positioning it in the world so as to help people understand why what you do is important.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You have that mysterious quality that is difficult to describe, but people know it when they see it. They are attracted. It’s about confidence but also vulnerability. It takes a lot of confidence to be vulnerable.