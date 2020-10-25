Horoscopes: Oct. 25

The sun and the messenger planet merge in Scorpio to set the stage for the week’s spooky happenings. We’re headed toward a Halloween night governed by a moon that is not only full but also rare. Even if you are not planning to dress up, it’s the perfect time to set an intention for this auspicious omen. So... who do you want to be?

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 25). You know what you want, and this is no small statement. The clarity and confidence you bring to endeavors has everything to do with your being certain of your heart’s desire. The seas will part to herald your crossing. Relationships will fall into alignment as you create momentum toward your aim. You are unstoppable. Taurus and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 31, 5, 41 and 17.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’re so qualified to contribute to the group, if not to lead it, and yet you tend to be quietly respectful, listening to all. If you hold back too much, then you’ll be depriving the group of one of its finest contributors.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). A fierce urge to procrastinate will set in, but productivity can still win out if you’re ruthless enough. Do the dreaded thing first. Don’t give yourself choices or time to think about it. Just do it.