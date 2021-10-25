 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Oct. 25

Holiday Mathis

These final days before the Mars change recall our relationship with responsibility. It is hard to feel free and positive about your obligations. They may, on the surface, be pleasant activities that require work that’s not so bad or a price that is easy to pay. Still, having to do something is much different from getting to do it. Exercise freedoms.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Prehistoric humans relied on their ears to make their way through the wild without being eaten. Listening well remains among the top survival skills; it will be your strength today. You’ll clue in to what others miss.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Stay open to the possibilities. It is all too easy to resist the ideas that don’t fit with your notion of how the world is or should be. But one such idea will be your success key.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Hours of practice have helped you refine your talent. Now you expect the same work ethic of others. You’ll get what you’re looking for, so hold out until then.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your novel and interesting activities will attract questions, all of which you’ll handle in one way or another. So, have no fear of this outside interest; it will ultimately further your cause.

People are also reading…

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It’s time to update your information systems, including the ones that help you run your life efficiently, and of course, the one in your head running the show. Seek only solutions that are cheap, simple and immediate.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ll be appreciated for your image instead of your essence. To be fair, you’ve put a great deal of yourself into your packaging, which is very attractive. Golden are the ones who take the time to learn what’s inside.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Confidence will not coincide with competence. Those who know a little will feel they know everything, and those who know more will feel small next to the mountain of knowledge there is to gain on even the most granular subject.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). A challenging situation will inspire you to play the “What if?” game — a thought exercise that will lead you to your next move. Instead of asking, “What if I fail?” ask, “What if I succeed?”

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). People trust you. They’ll bring rough ideas and ask you to shape them. It’s a responsibility you don’t take lightly, even though it’s also a whole lot of fun!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There’s an art to setting a price. The expert bargainers start with a number that’s too high, fully expecting to dance their way down to a mutually agreeable arrangement.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’re cooking up the sort of ideas that lead to the sweet life. Give into them! To do great things, you need great passion. It’s not the only ingredient, but good luck getting this cake to bake without it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The power of a legend cannot be felt by the characters within them. Also, people can only be as famous as the people around them think they are. The nature of celebrity will be a theme today.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 25). Inspiration flows strong. You got a year older and your mind got five years younger because of all you learned, the mental exercise you put yourself through and curiosity, which is a fountain of youth. A purchase will last you the next decade, and a special relationship will build into the far-flung future. Libra and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 4, 28, 36 and 17.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: Oct. 21

Horoscopes: Oct. 21

Balance is achievable, and so is exceptional success, but these things cannot be had at once. Balance demands temperance. Exceptionality deman…

Horoscopes: Oct. 22

Horoscopes: Oct. 22

The solar journey through Libra brought get-acquainted meetings, opportunities for partnership, efforts of bonding and mutually satisfying agr…

Horoscopes: Oct. 19

Horoscopes: Oct. 19

To do what feels right to you, you must distinguish between “right” and its sneaky impersonator, “comfortable.” The right thing is often quite…

Horoscopes: Oct. 20

Horoscopes: Oct. 20

The full moon in Aries — the sign of the warrior — is the hunter’s moon. Whatever the pursuit, be it for love, food, gold or other, honorable …

Horoscopes: Oct. 24

Horoscopes: Oct. 24

Humans, being a physically vulnerable species with little in the way of armor, teeth or claws to protect ourselves against the other monsters …

Horoscopes: Oct. 23

Horoscopes: Oct. 23

To commence is to begin. Even though graduations are celebrations of the end of a journey, the commencement speech literally refers to the sta…

Horoscopes: Oct. 18

Horoscopes: Oct. 18

What’s harder to see than distant objects or teeny-tiny ones are the objects of everyday life. The hallway you’ve walked a thousand times, the…

Horoscopes: Oct. 17

Horoscopes: Oct. 17

When you feel lucky, you are lucky. Good fortune is all in the interpretation. Most events are neutral. If someone wanted it to happen and it …

Horoscopes: Oct. 15

Horoscopes: Oct. 15

The sun angles Jupiter to open a stream of abundant good fortune in the realm of relationships, art and lovely living. This casts cosmic light…

Horoscopes: Oct. 16

Horoscopes: Oct. 16

Heading toward Halloween, the haunts come early with the Pisces moon highlighting specters of past experience. The guests may be uninvited, bu…

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 34: End of the year financial to do list

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News