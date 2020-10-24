Horoscopes: Oct. 24

Everyone needs security. Everyone needs some amount of control. We cannot function properly without believing that we are safe and that we have choices. The harmonious agreement of Venus and Saturn highlights the heroes among us who feel secure and in control in the widest variety of circumstances... or act like they do.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 24) Your charisma and popularity grow in the weeks to come. You’ll like having all kinds of social bonds — some cemented, others tied with paper streamers, colorful and easy to break free of. You’ll get top buyers for what you’re selling, especially in November and February. Promises will be made and kept in May. Aquarius and Aries adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 22, 31, 9 and 16.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Early on, distractions abound, and it feels impossible to get anything accomplished. Don’t fight the flow. Relax and wait for the productive hours that open up in the evening.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You don’t always get a choice in the company you keep, but today, you absolutely have control over the social lineup, and your preference will make the day most enjoyable.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You wanted it to be one way, and therefore, you saw it that way for a time. Delusion is a natural stage of the learning process. Then came an awakening, and now you’re in the readjustment.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Something comes up to remind you of honor’s role in day-to-day life. Your personal honor code is unique, but what’s not unique is how living by it is absolutely crucial to your sense of self.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll have a degree of control over people’s perceptions. Avoid talking about yourself. Think of a way to get others to do the talking for you. Is there something akin to promotional material that you can send ahead?
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Happiness is an off-menu item and can’t be ordered up. So just order something likely to fortify you, and, if you’re lucky, the chef will send out a surprise side dish of happiness on the house.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Be careful what you wish for, as you’ll get it quickly — especially if a Leo has anything to do with it. Social stars are on the rise. New people add a flirtatious excitement to the mix.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Something you tucked away will now have a perfect use. It makes you think that you’re a bit psychic, and indeed, you have an excellent sense of what you’ll need in the future.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’re in a rebellious mood, but don’t rebel against your own better angels. You can go off in the direction of freedom and do the righteous thing all at the same time.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). When you try to tame that wild part of you, you meet yourself with stubborn opposition. No one can resist you like you! Counterintuitively, the way to get yourself in line is to allow more leeway.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). All your searching ends back at you. You journey to reach this destination and that, but the prize is always the same: a deeper knowing of who you are and always were.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your enthusiasm is omnidirectional. You don’t choose a target on which to place your support. Rather, you stand in the middle and give something to anyone who needs it.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!