Horoscopes: Oct. 24

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Something comes up to remind you of honor’s role in day-to-day life. Your personal honor code is unique, but what’s not unique is how living by it is absolutely crucial to your sense of self.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll have a degree of control over people’s perceptions. Avoid talking about yourself. Think of a way to get others to do the talking for you. Is there something akin to promotional material that you can send ahead?

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Happiness is an off-menu item and can’t be ordered up. So just order something likely to fortify you, and, if you’re lucky, the chef will send out a surprise side dish of happiness on the house.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Be careful what you wish for, as you’ll get it quickly — especially if a Leo has anything to do with it. Social stars are on the rise. New people add a flirtatious excitement to the mix.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Something you tucked away will now have a perfect use. It makes you think that you’re a bit psychic, and indeed, you have an excellent sense of what you’ll need in the future.