Horoscopes: Oct. 24

Humans, being a physically vulnerable species with little in the way of armor, teeth or claws to protect ourselves against the other monsters of nature, learned early on that if we are to survive as a species, we have to stick together. We are social animals who rely on one another’s attention and will in fact perish without it.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The problem can be solved. First, take the pressure off yourself so you can move again. You’re going to need to walk around this issue and see it from a few different vantage points.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ll finish what you started. The accomplishment is a significant boost to your confidence. This is true even if no one knows about it except you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’ll trade up in some way. High value, in this case, is relative and will be determined on fit alone. The option that suits you best will not be the one with the highest price tag.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The empathy you feel changes you. When you open yourself to listen deeply to another person’s experience, you get a small taste of the experience yourself and are broadened accordingly.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You are focused on the difference you want to make in the world. However serious you are about the mission, approach it with a light heart. You’ll be surprised at how much you can change by simply shining the warmth of your smile on it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). No need to hide the flaw or spin the story so it sounds like you’re getting everything right. That wouldn’t be relatable, and therefore, it would only make it harder to connect with people.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Everyone is a performer to some extent. Sometimes you’re a hit. Other times, the act flops. That just hones your work. To win the room, you first have to read it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). ow long you’re in a place matters little compared with what value you brought to the others while you were there. With this in mind, you’ll think in terms of the impression you’d like to make, not the amount of time it takes to make it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). To learn another person is a form of love. You’ll feel loved today because there’s a person who knows just how to make you laugh or get you in the frame of mind to act.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The upgrade isn’t necessarily better, just newer. It will stir up fresh energy and ideas, though, so at least it’s something different. Today, different will be good. Get the upgrade.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It feels as though you have a frenemy, or a rival working at cross purposes to yours. There is a way to turn this into a win-win arrangement: Find the common purpose you share.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Since you can’t make everyone happy, just focus on doing what needs to be done. Let the others fend for themselves for a while. You’ll be surprised at your productivity, and that makes at least one person happy... you!

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 24). The highlight is fresh experiences, and you’ll have many “firsts” this year. Your enjoyment will be enhanced by the presence of people from different generations. A festive November event is a chance to share your talent. You’ll earn more than you planned to in December and share the wealth. Libra and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 25, 42, 30 and 15.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail.

