Horoscopes: Oct. 23

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your body has a deep, ancient and intuitive intelligence, which is separate from your mind. Your health gets better when you think less, listen to your body and give it what it needs.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The key to amassing friends who truly enrich your life is to be excellent at spotting the stranger or acquaintance who has great potential. First impressions are key. You can trust today’s perceptions.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The way to win the competition will be to not compete. If you sense someone is trying to outdo you, give them the props they are looking for, and then take yourself out of the game.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Is it possible to be always at peace in a world that is not? Well, if anyone can do it, you can. As you accept, bit by bit, the reality you’re living in, you see ways to work with what is in order to create what might be.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). They warn against burning bridges. What about just disappointing the bridge a little? It may be impossible not to. It’s inevitable that a bridge will get a bit worn out by the crossing, and that’s the nature of the journey.