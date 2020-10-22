Horoscopes: Oct. 22

Have you envied the dispassionate? Do you find a certain glamour in the faces of those who seem immune to petty emotional involvements? What it must be like to free of the burden of feeling so much all of the time. And yet, the sun changing from Libra to Scorpio would like to point out that ultimately feelings are power. The proof is coming.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 22). You’ve an excellent sense for which door will open to the thrilling path. Marvels, mysteries and magic are in store for the next 12 months. Something you’ve waited on will finally be yours in January, including a financial boon for your patience. You’ll win a contest or land a coveted position in early 2021. Virgo and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 16, 33, 28 and 42.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It is as difficult for people who feel dominated to love or respect their aggressor as it is for aggressive people to love or respect those who will submit to them. There is no true affinity without equality.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There are certain themes that pass through your experience and conversations, subjects that come up so predictably you don’t give them a second thought, though they are most worthy of your consideration now.