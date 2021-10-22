Horoscopes: Oct. 22

The solar journey through Libra brought get-acquainted meetings, opportunities for partnership, efforts of bonding and mutually satisfying agreements. The sun moves out of the sign of relationships, justice and aesthetics to narrow the focus and consolidate efforts. The Scorpio sun will invite a deep dive on the one or two things that matter most.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). As you march ever-forward, you’ll see the scenery shift. What’s less apparent is the ways you are transforming with it. There is no better or worse way to develop. Accept change as the only constant in life.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The ego is a fanciful child who can make a person believe any number of false things. Vigilance against its narcissism is the habit of champions. You’re guided by thoughtfulness and restraint.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Theoretically, it would seem the simplest way to wisdom is to cling to solitude. The wise hermit on the hill is a trope to span the centuries, and yet, in reality, the more social you are, the sager you will become.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You will mentally project yourself all around a problem, eventually perching in a place that allows you to see much of it at once. You’ll help others by sharing your broad view.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). If you always say “yes,” then agreement is not really a decision; it’s a default. This is why people take “yes” for granted. Throw in a “no.” You grow more in touch with your own power by exercising it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Don’t be too quick to call something a waste of time just because it doesn’t categorize. Maybe the category hasn’t been invented yet. But if it feels important, it probably is.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Those who say they want closure often just want a more readily acceptable ending. Acceptance is the final step. While it may not be possible to get a different ending, acceptance is a choice you can make any time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ve had your share of telepathic connections, but right now there’s no one reading your mind, so the quickest way to get your needs met is to ask directly for what you want.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). People around you are already primed to feel a certain way. It is your awareness of their feelings and the possible trigger points that exist that make you an expert at reading the room and a trusted leader, too.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). With messy problems, traditional cause-and-effect thinking won’t work. Try things out in person. It’s the only way to really understand, on a visceral and practical level, what’s at stake.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Once you figure out what you want, don’t be afraid to make it happen. Think of life as an experiment. You get to try things on. You’ll know when it fits, and later you can double down on what’s working.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You need help. Recognizing this is not weakness; it’s strength. Leaders delegate. Decide who can help you and why they should, and then build the perfect pitch from there.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 22). A magical scene comes together as you learn to trust your talent and intelligence, which go far beyond the practical or factual. What you’re conscious of knowing is but a sliver of what you really know. You’ll travel for a celebration. Professional improvements lead to personal gains and vice versa. Aquarius and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 3, 33, 38 and 18.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail.

