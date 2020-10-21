Horoscopes: Oct. 21

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The heart you offer to your loved ones is soft but supportive — like a memory foam pillow. And yet, you can be as hard on yourself as a marble sculpture of a pillow. Go easier on the you-to-you relationship.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Magic words fly from your lips. First, you say, “I’m doing it,” and next thing you know, you really are. No prior experience necessary on this one. You’ll learn everything along the way.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Ever the down-to-earth planner, this marks an unusual time when many of your wishes are floating above the stratosphere, far beyond realism. Or perhaps you were just thinking too small before. Spend an hour brainstorming.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You feel that you don’t have enough resources to properly do your job. But more resources won’t help now, since what you really need is a vision. Let yourself dream and moonbeams will light your way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). To say that a conversation is eye-opening would be a serious understatement. You learn way more than you need or want to know. You can use this, though not right now. Tuck it away for later.