Horoscopes: Oct. 20

Under the expansive Sagittarius moon, bravely set out to find that intersection of what they want from you and what you want to give. This comes easily to some. But for most, it’s a quest fraught with false starts, expensive mistakes and embarrassing outcomes, all of which are worth it, as they move the explorer a little closer to success.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 20). You’d rather do favors for others than be on the receiving end, but you’ll learn to love the surprise generosity coming your way. It’s well-earned and will be well-spent, too, as you apply resources to the betterment of all. Sophisticated fun, educational opportunities and romantic travel are features of 2021. Gemini and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 13, 38, 24 and 17.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Non-humans have a way of bringing out a different side of people, and you can learn a lot about someone by the way they interact with different species. An animal will bring you luck today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). In the premodern world, the people who could read did so to understand god or their civic duty. In the modern world, people read to know about whatever they wish. Your knowledge wishes will be quickly and literally granted.