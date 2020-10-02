Horoscopes: Oct. 2

For hundreds of thousands of years, people have been learning how to live and love without reading a single manual. For most, the fastest method of learning is still to get one’s hands into the task. Venus moves into Virgo favoring the sort of education you can only get through doing, and the experience of love in demonstration.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 2). You’ll wrap up a messy bit of the past and put the last chapter in your rearview. New friends step in right on cue with just the sort of fun you prefer. You’ll make a trade and come out on top. In December, you have a reason for celebration. Family makes you so proud. Remarkable changes in June give you the means to start a project. Leo and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 2, 22, 13, 5 and 18.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It is the most natural thing in the world to do what brings you comfort. The unnatural part is judging yourself for this. If you don’t like what you do for comfort, then make it easy for yourself to try some other options, no judgment.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Wrestling with problems is the way to grow strong. The problem will meet you with resistance all over, but it’s only in your weaker areas that you will feel it. Know that you’re being made stronger.