Horoscopes: Oct. 2
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Oct. 2

Holiday Mathis

What the moon says, as she opposes and antagonizes along her merry path, is thatthings won’t stay the same because they can’t. Life is a swing, a fleeing and returning pendulum, a tetherball wrapping and unwrapping around the pole. Pleasurable circumstances are temporary. So are uncomfortable ones. Hang on for the change.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). If you do too much of what they want, you become predictable. It is also predictable to do very little of what they want. Predictability weakens your stance. Comply intermittently.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Everything you obtain, you have to find a place for, maintain and possibly insure. This is why you think twice before you accept gifts and think seven times before you buy anything.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). To memorize a thing is to make it sacred. So you commit to memory not just the verse, the creed, the pledge, but also the smell of a shirt and the feeling of a hand.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your love, as stretchy as sunshine, permeates the environments you touch, floods out the windows and hallways of those places, and extends far beyond your horizon.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Speak up, even if you suspect you’ve little influence in the matter. Making the effort will be important to your self-esteem. Whether or not they listen is irrelevant, though you might be surprised.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Certain relationships baffle you. You’d be hard-pressed to name their benefits. But at least they present a chance to work on such things as conflict resolution, boundary enforcement and taking control of your focus.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ve grown out of certain concepts you used to hold dear, though some of the people around you will hang onto them for life. The clash in ideology doesn’t have to diminish your love, though it will compartmentalize it some.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). All is not lost, but something is! Whether you pray to St. Anthony, the patron saint of lost objects, meditate on the lost object or retrace your steps, you’ll have a talent for recovery.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You don’t share stories because you like talking. You want someone to witness your feeling and have it with you. Those who can connect over the shared experience are the gems of your personal life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’re so good at calming the fears of others because you take the time to know what they are. It’s more than listening. You feel and answer their underlying emotion.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). When others are happy, you are, too. You don’t even have to know them all that well to feel the surge in enthusiasm. You’re a supporter and a celebrator. The world will bring you the reasons.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You want to do more for others, but life keeps tempting you inward. Don’t believe it! There’s nothing in you that needs fixing. The fast way to improve is outward-facing. Everything you want will happen through other people.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 2). Gratitude is a superpower for you, and your thankfulness is the magic that multiplies your blessings. The vexing problem diminishes with neglect. You’ll be somehow able to give what you never got yourself — a victory and evidence of a beautiful evolution. You’ll align with a practical mentor to execute a winning plan. Gemini and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 25, 41, 15 and 39.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail.

