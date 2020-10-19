Horoscopes: Oct. 19

CANCER (June 22-July 22). When you can help someone get past a hurdle, make an improvement, or think of a problem differently, this is no small win. Some people go to school for years to learn how to do this and still come up short. Take the victory.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You are too far inside of the problem to see it from a useful perspective. You might even too far inside to see it as a problem. This is why intelligent friends with insight are an invaluable source. Tap it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ve been known to handle yourself very well in a crisis. It’s because of this that you are not thrown by the small stuff that the people around you are griping about. You’ll float on over it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It’s as though your words are magic. Something you say will come true. Something you write will materialize. If you really want to get powerfully intentional, write it and then say it often.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There’s something you wanted to do. Now you’re not entirely sure you can handle the logistics. Get it all down on paper. If the puzzle still isn’t coming together, enlist the help of an earth sign.