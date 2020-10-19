Horoscopes: Oct. 19

The square of Mars and Jupiter portends a familiar conflict. It’s probable that you won’t get to do what you want to do unless you armor yourself against those who would prefer otherwise. In all likelihood, it is your closest loved ones who will be the most persuasive. They want you for their own purposes. You’ll have to quietly fight for yours.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 19). Staying in the bubble is too safe for the likes of you this year. You’ll pop it and venture out. Because you dare to meet different people and try new approaches and be the foreigner in unknown environments, you’ll grow to trust yourself. You’re admired and seen for your enormous capabilities. Libra and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 30, 14, 38 and 49.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Nothing brings out your best like a situation that demands it. This is why you don’t mind problems. They are a chance to show up and work out parts of you that wouldn’t otherwise be known.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Resist the hurry to the end. As soon as you cross the finish line, you’ll be back at the beginning of uncharted territory. Savor these moments in this part of the cycle. You’ll look back on them fondly.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’ll see the challenge and it won’t look fun, but fun is not the point. This is your chance to be better. It’s not about what you have to do; it’s about what you get to do.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). When you can help someone get past a hurdle, make an improvement, or think of a problem differently, this is no small win. Some people go to school for years to learn how to do this and still come up short. Take the victory.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You are too far inside of the problem to see it from a useful perspective. You might even too far inside to see it as a problem. This is why intelligent friends with insight are an invaluable source. Tap it.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ve been known to handle yourself very well in a crisis. It’s because of this that you are not thrown by the small stuff that the people around you are griping about. You’ll float on over it.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It’s as though your words are magic. Something you say will come true. Something you write will materialize. If you really want to get powerfully intentional, write it and then say it often.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There’s something you wanted to do. Now you’re not entirely sure you can handle the logistics. Get it all down on paper. If the puzzle still isn’t coming together, enlist the help of an earth sign.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You respond to the moment in a way that others would not. Of course! You’re an original! If it doesn’t work out, they’ll call you impulsive. And if it does, they’ll call you spontaneous, or maybe even genius.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It’s important to keep the momentum and so you march on, whether or not there’s anything to march toward. The point is the movement — one foot in front of the other.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You like to play out a game until the conclusion. Hopefully, it’s your victory, but if it’s not headed that way, then you’ll still abide by the rules of good sportsmanship and stay in it until the very last play.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It’s not like you to do an about-face in the middle of a journey. Nonetheless, when you know you’re going the wrong way, sometimes the only turn to make is a U-turn.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.
