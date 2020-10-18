Horoscopes: Oct. 18

Mother Teresa of Calcutta said it’s easier to give a cup of rice to relieve hunger than to relieve the loneliness of someone unloved in our own home. The needs of those closest to you are complicated. As the Libra sun (partnership) antagonizes Saturn (lessons), pay special attention to the feelings of those most familiar to you.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 18). While it doesn’t appeal to you celebrate your birthday in pomp and splendor, this solar return does bring unexpected attention and luxuries your way. Don’t turn them down! Your excellent stewardship of these cosmic gifts leads to sweet and loving ties, satisfying intellectual challenge, and meaningful work. Taurus and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 22, 4, 48, 17 and 39.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). As for the smart, generous, insightful people at the core of your inner circle, some you know, some you haven’t met yet. Dedicate more time to following your interests and you’ll find them.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). So it goes, in art and in life, that some boundaries are drawn in ink and others are drawn in emptiness. Without space, there is no form. Without silence, there is no sound. No answer is an answer.