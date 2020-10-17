Horoscopes: Oct. 17

The cosmic dance club does not involve a DJ or masks, high-priced drinks or an outfit that sends the right message while allowing for the right moves. The cosmic dance club only lays down an infectious beat. (The moon in and Mercury are conjunct in Scorpio, so it’s a pretty deep groove.) Everything that happens after that is on you.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 17). While you’re known for your taste and “cool” there will be several times over this journey when excitement gets the best of you. Your effervescence will attract the people who make things even more magical. Stay with one goal at a time, though the temptation to diversify will be strong. Lucrative deals close in February. Leo and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 28, 16, 4 and 45.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When your name comes up in conversation, what do you hope they’re saying? Let this principle guide your action in the days to come. How can you move things toward the outcome that gets talked about in this way?

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your mastery of a skill is an attractive thing to show off, though you can stand to be a little coy in this reveal. You can wait for the perfect moment, or perhaps you can have a friend casually pave the way for you?