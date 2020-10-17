 Skip to main content
Horoscopes: Oct. 17
Horoscopes: Oct. 17

Holiday Mathis

The cosmic dance club does not involve a DJ or masks, high-priced drinks or an outfit that sends the right message while allowing for the right moves. The cosmic dance club only lays down an infectious beat. (The moon in and Mercury are conjunct in Scorpio, so it’s a pretty deep groove.) Everything that happens after that is on you.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 17). While you’re known for your taste and “cool” there will be several times over this journey when excitement gets the best of you. Your effervescence will attract the people who make things even more magical. Stay with one goal at a time, though the temptation to diversify will be strong. Lucrative deals close in February. Leo and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 28, 16, 4 and 45.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When your name comes up in conversation, what do you hope they’re saying? Let this principle guide your action in the days to come. How can you move things toward the outcome that gets talked about in this way?

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your mastery of a skill is an attractive thing to show off, though you can stand to be a little coy in this reveal. You can wait for the perfect moment, or perhaps you can have a friend casually pave the way for you?

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). On the one hand, it’s your life and surely you’re entitled to some privacy. On the other hand, some people want to know everything. The question is, how much do you owe them? Only you know the answer.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’re the best at being you, and also the most critical when you do the things you consider off-brand. No one else is paying as close attention or would punish you nearly as severely. Consider taking it easy on yourself.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). What if someone considered you to be a fun distraction? Maybe you’d like a more substantial role, but would a bit part really be so bad right now? A lot of good relationships start like this.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). While it will help to spend time in your head working out different scenarios and exploring your general stance, most of what you need to do has to happen in real-time action.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ve been known to strategically accept blame that wasn’t yours. Accepting blame can sometimes make a problem quickly go away. Accepting credit is scarier. It’s usually the start of something unknown.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You can sometimes feel disrespected where no disrespect was meant. But whether they meant it or not might be irrelevant. The fact is, people could be better educated as to the treatment you’d prefer.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). In situations where everyone is just trying to do the same thing, the extremely self-centered will make it seem like their needs are more important than those of the others. Let this be a red flag.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Even if love goes as well as could possibly be expected, someone will get their feelings hurt. This is the nature of love. Embracing this could help you be less defensive. So, who are you willing to let hurt you?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Just because you’re cast in one role, doesn’t mean you won’t move to another. Initial placements are temporary. Also, you’ll learn so much by taking on different roles instead of staying pigeonholed.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Just because a thing is not for you doesn’t mean you don’t appreciate, admire or maybe even envy it sometimes. And yet, you remain confident in your knowing of where your focus is best invested these days.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

