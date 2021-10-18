Horoscopes: Oct. 17 (copy)

What’s harder to see than distant objects or teeny-tiny ones are the objects of everyday life. The hallway you’ve walked a thousand times, the tool you hold every day, the switch, the corner, the door... The mundane holds remarkable views. To witness them, we must first awaken. A Mercury and Jupiter direction change jostles us awake.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You lost something irreplaceable back there; knowing this is a sign that you’re living right. To recognize and celebrate the specialness of things while you have them, knowing that someday you will mourn, is to live fully.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ll be pitching and persuading. The best presentations you’ll ever make are the ones no one asked you to make. Ideas drop in from on high, and the impulse to follow through comes straight from your heart.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You know when you’re onto a good idea and you don’t need anyone else to affirm it. In fact, any opposition you hear will only serve to steel your resolve.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’re working for smiles today. When the smiles happen, you’re among them. There is one person in particular whose happiness will have you sweating. All hard work pays off.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’re a part of this — the only part of this you have complete responsibility for. Taking care of yourself is taking care of those around you. Self-love is one of the most essential things you can do to put love into the world.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’re supportive, but you don’t allow yourself to be taken advantage of. You keep them alert to your gifts. Otherwise, they will get spoiled and be robbed of the pleasure of fully experiencing what you do.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). As you serve the needs of others, keep in mind that there are people who have no sensor to tell them when they’ve crossed a line or are being greedy. Draw and enforce the boundaries they cannot intuit.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). People tell you their life stories. Neither of you know why it happens. It has to do with something happening on the subconscious level. You naturally orientate yourself toward others, and they open up to you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You practice and you get better, though it doesn’t always feel that way. Every mistake, obstacle and problem improves you. Eventually, you’ll reach a point of diminishing returns, but you haven’t reached it yet.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Love makes you happier and better behaved. You find deep wells of patience and compassion for the world because you have found them first for the one you adore.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). People who want your contributions may not be able to repay you. Consider all aspects of the deal before you get into it; you can save yourself from future regret or resentment.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The spiritual aspects of love reign supreme. What happens on the spiritual level will guide all other aspects. The logic of scientists or the reason of scholars cannot predict the heart’s path.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 18). No matter what you have been led to believe about your talent, you can be sure that it’s much bigger. You are a knight on behalf of your kingdom. You’ll feel ill-equipped, but the right tools fall right into your hands when you most need them. You’ll pick up your sword and shield, vanquish the dragon and be celebrated. Aquarius and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 32, 40, 1 and 7.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail.

