Horoscopes: Oct. 16

The Libra moon offers another chance for getting it right in relationships. The sun and moon come into close alignment, and so will people trying to connect with one another. This isn’t just a moment of softness, a forgiving heart, a willingness to look the other way. It’s something even better. It’s, “Let’s pretend it never happened.”

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 16). You’re finishing old things and onto the new with a truer kind of support. You’ll bring more of yourself to work and play because of the people who get you, have similar journeys and can appreciate the quirks and the genius that comes with your package. You’ll apply yourself and level up time and again. Leo and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 35, 4, 33 and 34.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). While you’d be uncomfortable if you had to boast of your success, you do realize that people need to know what you’re good at, otherwise they will try to utilize you in all the wrong ways.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Start something new and you’ll find that there’s plenty of fun to be had in the world of amateurs and novices. In fact, the phase where you know you’re not good at it but you love it anyway is most wonderful in so many ways.