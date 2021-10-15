Horoscopes: Oct. 15

The sun angles Jupiter to open a stream of abundant good fortune in the realm of relationships, art and lovely living. This casts cosmic lighting on lifestyle topics. What’s working, and how can we get more of it? To live in beauty is not as much about taste as it is contentment. Taking pleasure in what you have is the secret to further bounty.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Those who share your interest may not do so with the same amount of passion as you. You’ll be most effective and influential when you temper your enthusiasm to their level, plus one.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Get your hands dirty in the endeavor. It’s the only way to learn that you can really trust. What works, works. You don’t have to know why it works. You’ll make incredibly complicated things happen by just flipping a few switches.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your focus has more power than usual, and you’ll benefit from deciding early in the day what you’re going to think and how you’re going to feel. Too contrived? It’s a contrivance that will work wonders for you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Thoughts create currents that actions get swept into. Flow a multitude of sparkling, powerful thoughts in the same direction. Thoughts that contradict, rub or collide with each other can cause paralyzing turbulence.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The usual methods will fall flat. They are too familiar. People need excitement and risk. Strangely, you’ll be more effective when you care less about the effect.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). In the television series of life, those involved in your storyline have their own spinoff shows, too. You don’t think of yourself as being in the center of it all, and because of this, everyone around you feels like a star.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Physically finishing the task won’t be enough to get the sense of completion you desire. Stick around to witness how your work is received. Are you up to getting feedback? It will make you proud.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Once again, you’ll find yourself in over your head. The fish don’t care, and neither should you. Even if this were as deep as the Mariana Trench, you’d still be swimming, as you do, near the top.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Not everyone is as skilled in the art of getting along as you are, but you’ll provide good modelling as you acknowledge the validity of other people’s wants and needs, even when you personally cannot relate to them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’re not sure if the story you hear today is true. You’re not even sure how to go about finding out either way. Wander discretely away from that drama, and go where more honesty and evidence exists.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’ve seen love strike like a bolt from beyond right onto the movie set. Here comes something else... a realistic version of love developed over time with trust, effort and compromise, which is somehow every bit as electric.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You can’t control what happened before you got on the scene, but you feel partially responsible for what happens after you leave. This is why you exercise as much influence for good as you can while you’re there.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 15). New experience changes identity. You love who you are, but it’s also your destiny to grow. So you’ll prioritize novel experience, and you’ll sign up for the things that have a chance to shape you in the direction of fulfilling the promise of your talents. This allows you to touch more lives. A savvy investment pays in February. Cancer and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 2, 14, 44, 7 and 34.

