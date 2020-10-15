Horoscopes: Oct. 15

The ancient Greeks had a word for the sort of justice that strongly considers context. Kairos involves the right person doing the right thing for the right people at the right time and under the right circumstances. Everything has a season. What’s appropriate in one is not at all in another, as a solar square to Pluto will swiftly point out.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 15). The cosmic angels bestow on you gifts of charisma. Relationships lift and deepen. You’ll have a tendency to heap loads of charm and dollops of humor into social situations. You’re funny because you see the world as so much bigger and wider than your own problems, and indeed your trouble lessens in 2021. Gemini and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 33, 27, 4 and 14.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Here come the tough customers. Cover the basics before you try to fulfill their extra requests. Resist the urge to impress and don’t get too ambitious. Keep your offerings simple so you can serve them with immediacy.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Most of the world’s boundaries are drawn on maps yet unseen on ground. It is not uncommon for the people who live on them and walk over them every day to be unsure of where they actually lie. This is also true metaphorically.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’re not sure how much of yourself to share with someone, but if you don’t take a chance and share something, there will be no connection. Social grace is often an estimation about what others might enjoy.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Kindness is among your core, unbending values, though it’s presentation can be unusual. “Cruel to be kind” is a legitimate, though seldom called for, tactic. More often employed is “minding your own business to be kind.”
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Only try to fix that which is a true impediment. You could provide solutions to a variety of everyday situations, but so often the mend can open up the door for other problems, some of them much worse.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). How about getting more rest? If you undervalue rest, then you’ll book your discretionary time with wasteful busy work and junky activities. Rest is healing, fortification and a fertility shot for wisdom.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ll be reminded of how some kinds of stress are actually good for you, as they ultimately give you a sense of expansion and of being able and willing to do more than you would have were you left to your own devices.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). What’s more daunting than a group you don’t want to belong to? A group you (SET TIAL)do(END ITAL) want to belong to. You’re still figuring out what you have to do to fit in, learn the rules and live the creed.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’re more concerned with your character, (largely up to you) than you are with your reputation, which is outside of your control. Sure, you can influence your reputation, but ultimately, it’s what other people say it is.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The more a person tries to be above the others, dignified and correct, the less cool that person is likely to be. Being cool is partly a function of accepting one’s own humanity, especially the flaws.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You can be deeply emotional and yet not a slave to your feelings. You are learning how to manage some of the uncomfortable ones and use them differently than you once did.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You rely on your intuition but don’t act on every hunch, because you’re not a lemming. To follow any directive too literally, including your own, is to shut out the spontaneous opportunity of the moment.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!