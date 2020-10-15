Horoscopes: Oct. 15

The ancient Greeks had a word for the sort of justice that strongly considers context. Kairos involves the right person doing the right thing for the right people at the right time and under the right circumstances. Everything has a season. What’s appropriate in one is not at all in another, as a solar square to Pluto will swiftly point out.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 15). The cosmic angels bestow on you gifts of charisma. Relationships lift and deepen. You’ll have a tendency to heap loads of charm and dollops of humor into social situations. You’re funny because you see the world as so much bigger and wider than your own problems, and indeed your trouble lessens in 2021. Gemini and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 33, 27, 4 and 14.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Here come the tough customers. Cover the basics before you try to fulfill their extra requests. Resist the urge to impress and don’t get too ambitious. Keep your offerings simple so you can serve them with immediacy.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Most of the world’s boundaries are drawn on maps yet unseen on ground. It is not uncommon for the people who live on them and walk over them every day to be unsure of where they actually lie. This is also true metaphorically.