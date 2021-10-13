Horoscopes: Oct. 14

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You don't have to be greatly talented to sell your work; you just have to do something others want. Your experimental mood will allow you to sample many perspectives and understand where you can be most useful.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You've a sense for how much to reveal about yourself and what to hold back — a social skill that will bring you into the imagination of many as they try to fill in the blanks you've left. You're more fascinating than you know.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Friendly invaders will shake up your personal system of law and order. As inconvenient as it may seem at first, the disruption will jump-start your creative pulse.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). What's in it for you? Most days, it's fine not to know. Whatever you're drawn to, you can trust it to work out more-or-less fairly. However... today is different. Figure it out up front.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Independent by nature, it's unnerving to realize how much you've come to depend on someone. As steadfast as the relationship may be, you are uneasy with dependencies of any kind. Does it help to know they need you, too?