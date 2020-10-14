Horoscopes: Oct. 14

Some days it seems that the brilliant ideas are sprinkled down from angels on high or come gift-wrapped by muses in our midst or inspiring outside forces we can’t steer or regulate. Then there are days like today, mentally cloudy and the fog isn’t giving favors. It’s not impossible to get the cognitive gears running. Think of it as a DIY opportunity.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 14). You have a relentless drive, best applied to your own projects as most teams and people would be hard-pressed to match your intensity. So you’ll be gentle with the others while you turn this focus to milestones you’ll reach in January and April. Blossoming relationships will seem to add breadth to your soul. Gemini and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 13, 20, 21 and 4.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). People try to show one another the best parts of themselves. Just remember that others, no matter how polished they may seem, have ridiculous, embarrassing and insecure sides that they hide, just like you do.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). At the heart of innovation is a desire to understand what others need and align with what they want. For problem-solvers, seeing a problem in action is an opportunity and a gift.