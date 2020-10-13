Horoscopes: Oct. 13

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Currently, there is no way to magically align your expectations with reality. The only method available is to go there and do that. You’ll know what an experience is like because you’re having it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll wonder what people mean and how they mean it. The same statement can denote so many different things, revealed best in sound. This is why a phone call will be so much better than a text today.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You may privately question your knowledge, skills and abilities, and that’s appropriate, legitimate and intelligent. However, this is a day not to wear those doubts on the outside. Wear a facade of confidence like it’s a power suit.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Excess can’t help but shift toward the empty. Drop water into the glass for a physical illustration. And what else in your life is like this today? Think twice before you tip one thing into another.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). What you would do isn’t what they would do, and that’s the whole point of getting together. Society will be healed by people who can sit and hear one another without trying to persuade or win the conversation.