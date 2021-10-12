Horoscopes: Oct. 12

This Capricorn moon has four antagonizing interactions along the journey, pausing the mission of conflict but once to harmonize with Uranus. These lunar antics portend power plays and poking around emotional territory to find points of leverage. The ones who can hold their temper, resist temptation and generally keep cool win the day.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). People say “just kidding” when they mean “this is true to some degree.” You’ll hear the message behind the message and let it inform you, even if you don’t react to it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ll seize the opportunity to practice what you’ve learned ... once you recognize it, that is. Such opportunities often come disguised as perplexing problems.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your plan will be successful. Someone who keeps telling you that will be critical in this success. You could use a few more team members, so put out the word.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Not all outsiders are loners; many of them are soloists. You have an excellent sense about what energy level to bring to the scene. Your skill in relating to people in the way they prefer will connect you to many.