Horoscopes: Oct. 12

While the moon is in fire-hearted, dramatic Leo, we are reminded that reason is the slave of passion. This is why highly intelligent people do stupid things on the regular. Being emotionally smart comes easier to some, but when that’s not the case, it can be learned. There is no worthier pursuit today than raising emotional intelligence.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 12). You keep finding the sorts of pursuits that are obviously and inherently worth your time — opportunities to help people, to make changes that matter, and to build systems and structures that improve lives. With every project completed, your self-worth grows along with your power and esteem in the world. Taurus and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 30, 1, 17 and 16.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Approve of yourself. Once you stamp yourself with “good” or even just “good enough,” all of your interactions feel better because you’re no longer seeking validation from others.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your sense of self is in a state of flux. You’re a bundle of perceptions, many of which are new and different from what you experienced yesterday. There’s no need to rush into decisions. Give it a moment.