Horoscopes: Oct. 11

You have somewhere to go, and a story can help you get there. The Leo moon reminds you that every story can be told multiple ways. Events that seem sad can make happy stories; happy events can make sad stories. The emotional tone of a story won’t matter as much as its ability to motivate people.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 11). You’ve always been easy to love, but this year, you’ll open your heart and time further... and they’ll seize the opportunity to cherish you. There’s something you’ve wanted a while, and a version of it comes to hand in January. Then you’ll have a decision to make. Bonus for 2021: ridiculously simple health improvement. Aries and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 20, 18, 4 and 14.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). While you like being around sincere people who aren’t given to pretense and posturing, do not discount the benefit in showier types. You’ll respect their ambition, and your experience with them will never be boring.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). To one who doesn’t know you very well, it seems like you are all smiles and acceptance, and yet... woe to the one who crosses you. After all, what good is a boundary that is not enforced?