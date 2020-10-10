 Skip to main content
Horoscopes: Oct. 10
Horoscopes: Oct. 10

Holiday Mathis

While Venus is in wholesome Virgo, she prides herself on making the sorts of healthy choices that will lead to more beauty, better relationships and an all-around improved sense of self. Uranus, playing the devil’s advocate in the realm of indulgence, will provide any number of delightful temptations to tempt her (and us!) off the path.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 10). Your guesses land. Your investments pay. Your commitments prove worthy of the time and sweat you put in. These are the felicitous outcomes that get you off to an excellent start this year. In March, your focus turns to teaching and building something that will be used and expanded on for generations to come. Scorpio and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 16, 30, 25, 50 and 7.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The question will arise: “What have you done for me lately?” Even the best arrangements can go stale. The maintenance on relationships isn’t always obvious, but make the effort and you’ll figure it out.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The task seems beneath you, but you still have to do it. Since there’s no getting around it, you may as well change how you’re going to think about this. Give it a new title. Naming things helps you frame them differently.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’d love to trust that person who says, “Don’t worry, I got this.” Unfortunately, until it’s proven, it’s not easy. You’re better off trusting the one who admits not knowing but is also determined to figure it out.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). There are times when drama keeps things interesting, helps people bond and turns a relationship into a story. Then there’s today — when drama is tiresome and stands in the way of getting actual work done.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Transitions are so interesting. The in-between stage, when you know you can’t stay where you are but you don’t yet know where else to go, is awkward. Also, it’s exciting.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’re willing to adapt to your environment or do what it takes to work smoothly with the people around you. What you’re not willing to do is to stray from your principles.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). This thing you’re considering will be an uphill climb. But just because it’s hard doesn’t mean you shouldn’t tackle it. Know what you’re getting into. If you go forward, then you’ll be working an entirely different set of “muscles.”

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Those who assume they are not biased have the worst bias. Those who admit that they, like everyone, have an agenda are more likely to make a fair assessment of the scene.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). If you don’t have enough laughter flowing through your days (and really, who does?) this is the time to take off in search of it. You won’t have to go far.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). If there’s something to think carefully through, then it’s your schedule. How well does it really represent your priorities? Are you unfairly giving someone more of your time just because they demand the attention?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Share your work. When you show people what you’re doing, you see it differently — more through their eyes than yours. Also, you inspire others to take risks and go in new directions.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You believe that people have good intentions, and it’s usually better to extend the benefit of the doubt. Even if someone disappoints you, believing in people feels better than doubting them.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

