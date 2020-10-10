Horoscopes: Oct. 10

While Venus is in wholesome Virgo, she prides herself on making the sorts of healthy choices that will lead to more beauty, better relationships and an all-around improved sense of self. Uranus, playing the devil’s advocate in the realm of indulgence, will provide any number of delightful temptations to tempt her (and us!) off the path.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 10). Your guesses land. Your investments pay. Your commitments prove worthy of the time and sweat you put in. These are the felicitous outcomes that get you off to an excellent start this year. In March, your focus turns to teaching and building something that will be used and expanded on for generations to come. Scorpio and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 16, 30, 25, 50 and 7.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The question will arise: “What have you done for me lately?” Even the best arrangements can go stale. The maintenance on relationships isn’t always obvious, but make the effort and you’ll figure it out.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The task seems beneath you, but you still have to do it. Since there’s no getting around it, you may as well change how you’re going to think about this. Give it a new title. Naming things helps you frame them differently.