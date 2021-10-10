Horoscopes: Oct. 10

The only real happiness is happiness without reason. Reasons come and go; unreasonable happiness just is. Of all the skills worth mastering, unreasonable happiness is the habit with the most lift. The discipline (involving an integration of gratitude, contribution and focus) offers in return the superpower of spiritual flight.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Holding on occupies your hands so nothing else can happen. No giving or receiving and no other work — just maintaining what is already in your grasp. What’s worth holding on to?

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’re a study in contrasts — wise as an elder and playful as a child, living in a realistic dream, working playfully and playing like it’s your job. Every facet you embrace makes you more powerful.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The ideas keep coming. The early ones are nothing compared to the later ones, so don’t be too quick to act. Keep the brainstorm session going. The winning choice is the one most likely to benefit many people at once.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The stories that go directly from here to there are too logical to be memorable. Indulge curiosity on your way to the goal. Take advantage of the great and useful pleasure of meandering.