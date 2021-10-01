Horoscopes: Oct. 1

The worthiest practices develop your ability to control your own energy. Your energy animates everything about your personhood, including your behavior, thoughts, attractions, responses and more. To flow your energy well is to live well. Mercury and Pluto emphasize the need for personal rituals of physical, mental and spiritual discipline.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You don’t approach relationships like an investor approaches the stock market, with an eye constantly out for the return. You’re a giver, so you give. The winds of love will distribute your offerings perfectly.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). What do you want to be known for? The answer to that question has changed many times over the years and is changing you still. Today brings novel and bright new ideas on the subject.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Space and silence can be a healing gift to a relationship. Long conversations are apt to get off track, so keep it brief, say what you need to say, and then leave and let it sink in.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You shouldn’t have to power through an endeavor on your willpower alone. Demand something of the venture. Is it exciting enough to pull you forward? Momentum is easy when the job fits with your life and interests.