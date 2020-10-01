Horoscopes: Oct. 1

This full harvest moon stirs up conflict. Those who cannot tolerate differences of opinion take clashes in worldviews as personal affronts. Like Don Quixote, they thrash at life, angrily defending against windmills they imagine to be giants. The confused, indignant and unreasonable ones are best avoided under this hotheaded warrior moon.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 1). Wowed by superficial attributes, others seek to know you the depths of you. How fulfilling to be so thoroughly appreciated. You’ll gain lifestyle improvements as you organize your possessions and time differently. An educational win will be followed by a work opportunity that has your social network buzzing. Scorpio and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 13, 20, 1 and 48.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The temptation will be to get a diagnosis for things that may or may not be better off with one. How much does it really matter what you call a thing? Not as much as coming up with a course of action to make it all work.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You may start feeling like things are getting away from you, but it won’t take much to reestablish your grip. Center yourself, and then make a boundary decision or two.