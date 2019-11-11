In case the numeric symmetry of the day isn’t magic enough, this is also a remarkable moment for Mercury, who backs across the face of the sun like a big showoff, letting earthlings in on his visage for more than five hours. Mercury has this message to impart: You can look all you want but actually seeing is another story, and a highly personal one.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 11). You’ll apply yourself to meaningful work and contribute heftily to something you believe in. The accidental result? Happiness that would have eluded you had you tried to pursue it directly. Changes in 2020 help along a new more comfortable and attractive lifestyle. An investment pays in February. Cancer and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 28, 1, 33 and 50.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You don’t have to be in a good mood to act like you’re in a good mood. Today, you’ll spread your emotional sunshine indiscriminately to loved ones and perfect strangers without realizing just who needs it most.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The best way to catch a thing isn’t always to run after it. Be like the spider instead of the lion. Weave something lovely in the optimum place, and then wait for your reward.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It’s so important to have things to look forward to that you would be wise to schedule something really fun coming up after your vacation. It will lessen the intensity of the post-vacation blues.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). With the best things in life, like love, friendship and creativity, your capacity for receiving will grow when you get more and also when you give more.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Because you’ve weathered a few storms in life, you realize the value of celebrating when things are going well. It doesn’t always have to be a big celebration though. Sometimes a little cheerfulness is enough.
You have free articles remaining.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). This is one of those rare and wonderful occasions in which the lasting rewards will come from the same activities as the short-term rewards. This is the richest benefit available is the actual work itself.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Trophies come in many shapes and forms, serve no practical purpose and are built to be ornamental, symbolic and braggadocious. Don’t be tempted by trophies if there’s anything more useful to go for.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Advances don’t always improve quality. You are keen to test out the older version, investigate the relics and get to know the vintage aroma, if only to enhance your reference point.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Expand your arsenal of tools for changing your state of mind. A chemical-free way to relax yourself on the spot will be a valuable tool you can employ often and with great results in the weeks to come.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). In financial matters, there’s always a ratio to balance. When a deal seems too good for you, you’ll look deeper into it to see if that it’s true and also make sure no one else is suffering because of your amazing luck.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’ve no need for autocorrect, preference picks and smart composition features right now. You relish the chance to share original thoughts, and any digital interference with your process will be unwelcome.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your influence will be a function of how well you accommodate others. Make it easy for people to do the thing you really want them to do. This is the secret to success in many areas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.