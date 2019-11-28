Nothing feeds the soul like gratitude. And yet, modern emphasis on the concept has taken it to a cliched place. In some realms, gratitude seems more like a chore than a wonder, more like an obligation than an actuality. Gratitude that isn’t felt on a sensory level doesn’t count. It is more closely aligned to enjoyment and pleasure than it is to duty.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 28). You’ll live by your word and earn the reward of this many times throughout the year. In 2020, mystical inclinations emerge, and you’ll explore your creativity and spirituality. Complicated relationships get ironed out through simple acts of forgiveness. After that, the adventuring starts. Virgo and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 45, 3, 28 and 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). What people will remember about this day is how you made them feel. Whatever efforts you give toward serving needs will be effective in so far as they are delivered with warmth.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your mood will be dictated by a thought process that is either inclusive or defensive. Both modes will be appropriate at different moments of the day. Generosity is enabled by good boundaries.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). While “thanks” is a word, gratitude is an embodiment. You’ll enact it, radiate it, be it. This takes no effort on your behalf, partly because you’re so relieved that things have turned out as well as they have.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You could overcomplicate things by trying to give more and differently than what is necessary. All together now: “All you need is love. Love is all you need.” — The Beatles
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). What happens in your home between two people is important to the workings of the entire world. It’s hard to believe, but just think about how this has already been true in your life.
You have free articles remaining.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ll shed one idea of who you are to adopt a new one. You’ve already done this many times, always for the better. For instance, you were a child once, and now you’re responsible for what happens in your own life.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Feng shui suggests your front door be larger than your back door so good energy can easily come in and have difficulty leaving. The principle will hold, regardless of your door size.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You have faith in the people around you, and you treat them like they’ve already embodied their potential. If they haven’t already, they will, and your belief plays a part in this.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Focus your energy where it will be most appreciated. Keep imagining that people mean to help you, even if that’s not what they seem to be doing.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Such a lot will go on: interpersonal dynamics, family psychology, petty differences, sibling bickering, history revealed and more. You’ll be that calm touchstone, a neutralizing influence, indispensable.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Hugs, genial conversation, gentle sharing... whatever buffers the negative feelings is also a promotional agent for health and well-being, not to mention the higher realms of joy, fun and laughter.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You rejoice in what you have, which is so much. The more you talk, share and reach out, the better you feel. Tonight you’ll tell a good story — a useful skill that others will watch and learn from.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.