One guru suggests that everything is manifesting in record time. Another says that time is an illusion, and yet another says there’s no time like the present. Regardless, the main contributor to our experience today will have little to do with the passage of time and everything to do with the feeling of moments that seemingly occur outside of time’s rules.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 2). Relationships bring out a powerful side of you and you’ll begin to love and give to others in ways that you used to long for. This solar year, you will actually become the one you wished for. You’ll celebrate new developments in business and love. You’ll level up with a personal endeavor. Virgo and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 50, 2, 22, 18 and 6.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ll get the urge to take a break before the work is done, and it’s an excellent idea. These things have a way of unfolding easily and beautifully under relaxed circumstances.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Like any other animal, you belong to the natural world and will thrive there, should you seize the chance. This connection is best facilitated, however, with certain precautions such as bug spray, sunscreen and proper outdoor attire.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Isolation is like a bubble — an invisible barrier that keeps the outside world at a distance and untouchable. You’ll pierce this bubble for someone using only words and warmth.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). People are better at remembering beginnings and endings than they are middles. You’ll use this to your advantage today, making quite an impression with your entrances and exits.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). As a fire sign, you like to see the things you start take off, get exciting and change. You also know that even the hottest spark can’t ignite without something there to burn. So you put yourself where the potential fuel is.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Staying flexible in your thinking has to do with releasing judgment and stretching into different ideas to try them on. They don’t have to fit for you to get the benefit of the stretch.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). One job well done doesn’t make a star. It’s the repeat performances, showing up time after time with the kind of sparkle and professionalism that lends itself to a reputation for greatness. Your star is on the rise.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The problem you face isn’t about just you. It’s the whole group’s problem really. It just so happens that you’re the one who is best equipped to lead the pack in solving it.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). People won’t know about your talent until you tell them. Keep in mind that there are different ways to go about this, and the direct way is the least effective. How can you allow people to stumble into this knowledge?
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Wherever you go, you want to make it better and more exciting, not just for you but for everyone around. You go into it with a friendly attitude. Your quick physical and social reflexes bring youthful brightness to the environs.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). People are not aware of what they have (or what they lack) until someone next to them quite obviously has (or lacks) it. Thus gratitude (and resentment) are learned (and taught) behaviors.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Get directly down to business, no apologies, explanations, justifications or qualifications are necessary. What matters is getting it done. You’ll stay focused until the finish, and then celebrate.
