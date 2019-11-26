The Sagittarius new moon speaks to worldly sophistication. While reading books grows the mind, ultimately, brainpower is proven not in the mind but in the world. The highest intelligence is action. It takes sharpness to offer up what is most needed in the moment. Without the thing that makes a moment work, what comes after is likely to fail.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 26). You’ll let go of old myths to embrace an optimistic yet realistic view of what you’ll do in the world before your next birthday. You’ll come up with strategies that really work, and you’ll find mentors and helpers to make the process a pleasure. A New Year’s Eve kiss is a harbinger of romantic fireworks. Gemini and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 30, 1, 18 and 43.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). It’s important to know the difference between a gift given and a deal brokered. The only kind of gift that is not a deal is one without strings or any expectation of being repaid.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Maybe manipulation is, at its core, dishonest. Even so, it’s a part of the advanced human operating system. At least your aim is true — to help people do what’s good for them.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Investments are only good when they are affordable. If it leaves you feeling poor while you await a return, it’s not an investment so much as an overinvestment, which leads to desperation. Who needs it?
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Whatever you would typically give others, give that and more to yourself today. Otherwise you’ll be at an energetic deficit, which is a drain to everyone around. So in a sense, your selfishness is for them!
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Letting go of your expectations of who you are supposed to be is one of the most empowering shifts you will make. Also, when it comes to starting something new, you’re never too old, and it’s never too late.
You have free articles remaining.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Finding common ground is better than barraging others with a feeling. Even good feelings like faith and joy can scare people off, only because people are frightened of what they can’t relate to or comprehend.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). People inspire you. The compliments you give are the truth and will reflect the talents, endowments and efforts you observe. People can’t help but be drawn in by your genuine interest in them.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ll stand up for yourself without putting another person down. You’ll hold your own line without breaking someone else’s. You’ll be courteous as you’re moving along to the next thing.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Productive conversations will reveal things about a person before you get in too deep with any kind of relationship. If there’s a mismatch in personal values, it’s better to find out sooner than have to deal with it later.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). In matters of business, your goal is not to attract every customer but to screen for the ones with a high potential of finding great value in what you most want to offer. The same goes for love.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Every action has a motive that speaks out. The trouble comes when what you really want is a secret, even to you. Knowing your own intentions creates an attractive and aligned flow of action.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You recognize the silly pointlessness of trying to control other people’s reactions. Instead, you’ll present yourself with boldness and clarity and then accept whatever reaction you get with an eye toward the opportunities there.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.