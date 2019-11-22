Perhaps there are those born wise, but most people develop the quality through trial and error... mostly error. Nothing produces wisdom faster than sizable mistakes. We’re rolling into the solar era of Sagittarius and several weeks in a row that favor the risk. There is really nothing to lose. We either acquire good fortune or wisdom.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 22). Life will align more specifically with your talents. You’ve waited a long time for opportunities as good as the ones that come in the next six months. Don’t agonize over decisions. Do what feels right and follow through. You’ll succeed beyond your imaginings. Your generosity will have long-term impacts on the lives of others. Aquarius and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 12, 18, 3 and 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). It is said that if we enter by the gate of pleasure, we must leave by the gate of sorrow and vice versa. Forget the spectacular start. The best impressions involve a big finish.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Whether or you realize it or not, you belong to a bigger picture than you can see. You wouldn’t guess who is thinking about you, nor would believe what opportunities are coming your way.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Though there’s an advantage in being first if you can swing it, there’s no benefit to forcing the matter. If it’s not happening naturally, sit back and take notes so you can deliver something better than the early model.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Because there’s very little any single person can do about the larger contexts of life, it’s so important to exert your influence over the smaller ones that actually can be, to some extent, controlled.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It’s good to get things off of your chest, though only if you won’t be worried later about what you’ve revealed. If you don’t have a close friend you can trust with your skeletons, the next best thing is a friend with a bad memory.
You have free articles remaining.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Many have no interest in participating in the larger mysteries. You have devoted a great deal of life to finding purpose, understanding beauty and knowing truth. The quest will connect you to similar thinkers.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). To stay firmly rooted in any practice at all requires not only self-discipline but also self-awareness. Know what motivates you and what discomfort you are willing to face to achieve it.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The physical effort you make to feel good, healthy and relaxed will be well worth the time and money, as will any and all measures of self-care. It’s not indulgence so much as prevention.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your longings are universal longings, your quests age-old, and your desire is matched by the flame that burns in the heart of every stranger you pass. You belong.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Manners are learned, but the drive to use them is either in there or it isn’t. You appreciate the kindness shown to you today, perhaps by those who don’t know quite the right way to do it.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). A person can change hairstyles, dress or accessorizes for effect, but when it comes to one’s soul, the only tonic to make it shine is right action.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There are many worlds in the world. It would be easy to assume they were all like the ones you know, but they’re not. This must be experienced firsthand. No amount of media consumption can reveal it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.