Home is that place you might leave but that never leaves you. The poet suggests there are ways to bring a place wherever you go. While the mountains, seas and trees are heavy, the wind is yours to carry, even without knowing exactly how. This wistfulness comes courtesy of the soulful trine of Mercury and Neptune.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 13). Your gifts are like a bag of cookies. Once you open up and present them, you’ll have many takers. Excellent mentorship aids you in business and financial management and flow. You’ll cross great distances for rewards of the heart. Keeping excellent records now will contribute to your future legacy. Cancer and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 18, 24, 28 and 31.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’re not sure how a thing is going to come together, and that’s half the fun. You can trust yourself — you really can. Having people close by who believe in you will help, but it’s not a necessity.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Everything you say and do has influence. It’s easy to note the first few ripples caused by an action. That’s all most people take note of. But keep watching, because today’s ripples are extremely far-reaching.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Instead of hoping for the best, take more control of the situation. How could it go wrong? This is where pessimism is an asset. And here’s how it will go right: You’ll anticipate, prevent and succeed.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ll do the work of a passionate individual, one who is not consumed with the bottom financial line but with the whole impact of a cycle of meaningful, purposeful contribution.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll share what you do and who you are in a way that gets people talking. While they are free to have their own impressions, you’re also pretty clever at presenting things in a light that leans most to your desired response.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There are things to start up and things to shut down. The time has come to start looking at the entire picture and deciding which is which. Your mind is clear, and your heart is true.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When you enter a room full of people, what do you see? Exciting potential and unique opportunity? An obstacle course to navigate? A political minefield? Get your mindset aligned with the outcome you’re hoping for.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The very nature of a support system is that the help is not all coming from one source. That would just be a support pillar. Consider your system. Couldn’t you use a few more beams and pressure absorbers?
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Curiosity elevates life from ordinary to extraordinary. The trouble comes when curiosity strays from the situation at hand, thus developing into distraction. Keep bringing attention back to the current moment.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’ll be dealing with a thing that requires your constant attention. It will feel as though you are riding this — steering it with all parts of your being, every inch of the way. Well, that’s what it takes to get there.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). If you like how you feel around a person, you’ll want to be with that person. This simple principle of attraction will be at the root of the day’s surprising developments.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Every relationship brings a lesson. The theme of today’s tutorial is fear. You’ll think about what you might be afraid of, overcoming that, and how you might comfort and allay the fears of others.
