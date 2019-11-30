Neptune, planet of dreams and days into its new path, is comfortable and offers a generous scoop of hope to the whole picture. Families have assembled, commerce has commenced, and there’s an audibly harmonious hum of humanity to be heard as the moon shifts from Capricorn to Aquarius. Step out and hum along.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 30). You don’t really know the scope of who you are until you hang out with a wide range of people, which you will this year. Even though many will find your presence enchanting, you won’t let your ego get the best of you. Instead, you’ll keep your head and use your social power for good. A cash prize comes in May. Cancer and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 5, 4, 36 and 28.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). There are times to ask for directions, and this is not one of them. Be resolute. The execution of your plan depends on an attitude of certainty. Double down on the route you’re already taking.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Where there’s fun, you’ll join in. This you can do heartily because you know when enough is enough and also when none is better. Fun has its place and so does the dignity of decorum.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your voracious curiosity must be satisfied. You’ll live by information. Your senses will provide it, and you’ll know where to find it when that’s not the case.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). The truth seldom comes in a pure or complete package. Instead it comes in pieces, mixed into the moods and opinions of those who deliver it, and it requires a good amount of assembly at that.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You don’t have to have a magic spinning wheel to turn straw into gold. You’ll weave the spell with your words instead. A little flattery, a dash of poetry and a whole lot of paying attention to reactions will get you to the deal.
You have free articles remaining.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The time to execute a kindness is the very moment you feel the impetus to do it. With kindness, there is no such thing as too early, and you never know when it will be too late.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re happy about what you were able to get out of a situation, but are so much happier about what you were able to put in. There’s no joy that matches the joy that comes from being able to give.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You already know too well that you get more of what you concentrate on. What’s remarkable about that today is the speed with which it happens. It’s like your attention is a miraculous two-hour growth tonic.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). A deadline causes stress; a purpose causes motivation. Ideally you’ll have both. Without the deadline, things drag. Without the purpose, the drag is painful.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Self-esteem doesn’t always make for high achievement. In today’s case, it will. More importantly, the journey is lighter for those who believe they deserve the joy.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The big picture is looking good. Because you generally like the way things are going, you won’t get too stressed over the little emotional blips and logistical setbacks along the way.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You wonder sometimes whether you are living a big life or a small life. But, of course, in an infinite universe, scale is somewhat irrelevant. If it matters to you, it matters. Make that your rule.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.